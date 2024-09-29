Juventus has been in fine form this season and has yet to concede a goal in Serie A.

Thiago Motta’s men are proving that offensive football doesn’t have to come at the expense of solid defensive performances, and the Bianconeri will be keen to maintain that balance.

As they excel on the pitch, Juventus continues to set new records as one of Italy’s top clubs.

Motta has also made strides in promoting academy players, showing a brilliant approach in integrating young talent into the first team.

He fearlessly started Samuel Mbangula in the season opener and has given full debuts to Nicolo Savona as well.

The latest youngster to be handed a start was Jonas Rouhi, who featured in Juventus’ match against Genoa last night.

This willingness to start young players demonstrates Juve’s faith in their youth, and according to a report by Calciomercato, Juventus has started four U21 players this season, the most of any Italian club so far.

Juve FC Says

We were previously criticised for not giving young players chances to play often. However, that seems to be changing under Motta, and we expect the youngsters to take advantage of that to impress.