A report from Tuttojuve claims that Juventus has placed the 22-year-old on the transfer market, valuing him at €35 million. The club sees this move as generating funds for much-needed defensive reinforcements. While Fagioli has not been a regular starter, the Bianconeri are confident in his worth and believe they can secure a strong fee for his services. PSG, known for its ambition to acquire young talent, has reportedly shown the most interest in making a January move or summer transfer a real possibility.

Selling Fagioli would represent a calculated risk for Juventus. The midfielder is widely regarded as a player with immense potential, capable of becoming a top talent if given the opportunity. However, his limited appearances under Motta suggest that his development may be better served elsewhere. PSG, with their strong reputation for nurturing talent and providing a competitive platform, could be the ideal destination for the Italian midfielder to flourish.

If Fagioli moves to Paris, he would likely benefit from greater playing time and a clearer role within the squad. Juventus, meanwhile, would use the funds to bolster their defensive options, addressing an area of concern for the team. While it is never easy to part with young talent, both parties could benefit significantly from the transfer, marking a pivotal moment in Fagioli’s career trajectory.