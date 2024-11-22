Juventus is reportedly prepared to sell Nicolò Fagioli, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) emerging as a leading contender for the midfielder’s signature. Despite being one of the most technically gifted players in the squad, Fagioli has found opportunities limited under manager Thiago Motta this season. His struggles for game time have raised questions among fans and pundits, but Motta appears confident in his decisions, insisting that the players selected ahead of Fagioli are better suited to the current demands of the team.
Transfer News
1 Comment
Juve should keep him or include a bye back clause