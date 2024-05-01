Juventus knows that clubs are interested in signing Dean Huijsen, with the latest side to show interest in his signature being Borussia Dortmund.

The defender is currently on loan at AS Roma for the second half of the season and has earned some minutes there.

His decision to move to Roma was bold, considering he could have chosen to move to other smaller clubs instead.

Juve has been impressed with his performances at Roma, and they expect him to return and compete for a place in their team next season.

However, every player has a price, and Juventus is also open to selling him if the right offer comes along.

Recent reports suggest that BVB is keen on the youngster, and they will try to lure him away from Juventus at the end of the season.

Other clubs are also interested, and Juventus has set an asking price of 40 million euros for his signature, as reported by Tuttojuve.

While they may be willing to accept a fee lower than that, Juventus has set 40 million euros as their asking price.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is an outstanding talent, but most clubs will frown at that price and opt to move for other targets instead.

If he stays, we will benefit from having him in our squad as one of the finest youngsters in the league.