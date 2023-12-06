Juventus is open to the idea of selling Kenan Yildiz, provided that they receive their desired asking price for the talented teenager. Yildiz’s ascent in football has been swift, progressing from the Juventus U19 side last season to becoming a full international for the Turkish national team and earning a spot in the Juventus senior squad.

Despite being only 18 years old, Yildiz displays a level of maturity in his play that belies his age, attracting interest from Premier League clubs. Juventus, mindful of building a team for the future, views Yildiz as a player they would ideally retain.

However, according to Football Italia, Juventus would be willing to part ways with the Turkish international if a suitor presents an offer of 40 million euros, indicating that they are open to negotiations for his transfer at the right price.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been superb and his international form makes us proud to have the teenager on our books.

He ideally should stay with us for a long time, but a fee of around 30m euros is a fair price to take and offload him.

More talents are being groomed in our academy, and we will promote another poster boy to the team if he leaves.

But for now, we must make the most of having him in the group and get some good performance from Yildiz.