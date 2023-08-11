Lazio remains determined to secure the addition of Nicolo Rovella to their team during this ongoing transfer window, while Juventus has established a specific price for the talented midfielder.

Rovella initially became part of Juventus in 2021 but has spent the interim period out on loan until the recent summer. Following an impressive spell at Monza in the previous season, it appears that he will have opportunities to showcase his skills for Juventus in the upcoming season.

However, Rovella encountered a setback in his pre-season due to an injury, potentially causing a shift in the club’s intended plans for him.

The young midfielder is enthusiastic about demonstrating his abilities while donning the Black and White jersey, yet he has captured the attention of Lazio as well. Maurizio Sarri, the coach of Lazio, is reportedly a supporter of Rovella’s potential and has included him in the team’s shortlist.

Sarri, previously associated with Juventus, is now seeking to lure the promising talent away from his former club and swiftly incorporate him into his Lazio squad.

Nevertheless, Juventus is not inclined to offer any discounts and has placed a valuation of 20 million euros on Rovella’s transfer, as indicated by Tuttomercatoweb.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is a top talent, which is why a big team like Lazio will be interested in adding him to their squad, so we need to make as much money as possible from his departure.

The youngster has to leave on loan again so we can preserve his value if we cannot sell him permanently this summer.