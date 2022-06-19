Matteo Brunori scored a stunning 29 league goals for Palermo last season to help them gain promotion back to Serie B.

His performance for them makes him one of the best players in Italy in the last campaign and he could now continue his career in Serie A or B.

The Brazil-born forward currently plays for Juve’s under-23 and even his recent exploit will not get him chances in Max Allegri’s squad.

The Bianconeri are now prepared to cash in on him as several clubs are looking to add the 27-year-old to their squad.

Calciomercato says the likes of Cagliari, Venice and Salernitana want to sign him.

Juve knows of this interest and they have now set an asking price of 5m euros.

Juve FC Says

We need more money right now so that we can sign the players who are on our wishlist.

Brunori should ideally get a chance with our first team, but he is better off being sold so that he can keep enjoying his playing career.

He deserves to move to a Serie A club, but his priority now should be on getting a club that will continue to give him playing chances.