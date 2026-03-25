Joao Mario struggled to make a meaningful impact at Juventus, yet he is currently enjoying an impressive loan spell at Bologna, which could pave the way for a permanent transfer. His resurgence in form has significantly improved his standing, particularly in contrast to his earlier difficulties in Turin.

Juventus no longer consider him a key part of their long-term plans and would be willing to part ways with him during the summer transfer window. The club is keen to streamline its squad and move on players who are not central to its project, and Joao Mario falls into that category. His departure would therefore align with their broader objective of restructuring the team.

Bologna Keen to Secure Permanent Deal

Bologna have been pleased with his contributions since his arrival at the start of the year and are now open to retaining him permanently. The environment has clearly suited the Portugal international, who has been able to rediscover his confidence and perform at a consistently high level.

The player himself is also understood to be happy to remain where he feels valued and appreciated. According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are prepared to accept a fee of around 10 million euros to facilitate his exit. This figure represents a reasonable valuation given his current form and the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Financial Considerations and Possible Swap

For Bologna, completing the deal will depend on their ability to meet Juventus’ financial expectations. The two clubs maintain a positive working relationship, which could prove beneficial during negotiations. However, Bologna may be reluctant to commit to the full asking price, potentially complicating discussions.

As part of the existing arrangement, Emil Holm moved in the opposite direction on loan, and Luciano Spalletti is reportedly keen to continue working with him. This situation raises the possibility of a permanent swap deal, which could satisfy all parties involved.

Should negotiations ultimately centre solely on a cash transfer, Juventus may need to lower their demands to ensure an agreement is reached before the window closes.