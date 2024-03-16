Arkadiusz Milik, one season after Juventus signed him permanently, has been made available for transfer by the club.

Milik has been with the Bianconeri for the past two seasons, initially joining them on loan in 2022.

While the Polish striker displayed promising form during his loan spell, his performances haven’t maintained the same level since signing permanently.

In light of this, Juventus is now open to offloading him if a suitable offer is made for his services.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, AS Roma and AC Milan have shown interest in signing Milik during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Juventus is prepared to let him leave if he desires to do so, and they have already set their asking price.

The report suggests that Juventus initially signed him for 7.5 million euros and is now seeking to sell him for around 10 million euros in the summer transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Milik is an experienced member of our squad, but he has played very few games, and our current system does not hand him enough chances.

It would be great to keep him because of the experience he has, but the Pole should be sold if a good offer comes in and we can keep our first-choice goalscorers.