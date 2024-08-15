Juventus remains eager to offload Filip Kostić, as he is one of the players made available for transfer this summer.

The Serbian winger is not in Thiago Motta’s plans, and the Juve manager has advised him to find a new club.

The Bianconeri are working hard to ensure their squad consists only of players Motta intends to use, and Kostić does not fit into that vision.

The player himself is unlikely to want to spend the next season on the bench at the Allianz Stadium and could be reunited with his former manager at Eintracht Frankfurt, Oliver Glasner, who now coaches Crystal Palace.

According to Calciomercato, the Premier League club is among his suitors, and Juve has now set an asking price for his transfer.

The Bianconeri are seeking €8 million for his departure and hope that Palace or another interested club will meet that valuation in the coming days.

Kostić had previously drawn attention from Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, but those options have cooled in recent weeks.

Juve FC Says

Kostic struggled last season and Motta knows he will not improve at his age, so we need to find a way to offload him now before it becomes too late.