Juventus has made Douglas Luiz available for transfer just six months after his arrival from Aston Villa, as the Brazilian midfielder struggles to make an impact in Turin. Luiz, who joined the Bianconeri during the summer, has failed to deliver the expected performances and is now facing the possibility of being moved on in the near future.

Since his signing, the midfielder has not been able to meet the high expectations set for him when Juventus brought him in. The club had hoped Luiz would bolster their midfield, but he has not yet shown the consistency or quality that the team was looking for. With that in mind, Juventus is now open to offers for the player, as they reassess his future in the squad.

The club has reportedly set a price of €45 million for Luiz, according to Il Bianconero. This asking price signals that while Juventus is willing to sell, they will not let him go for a bargain. The decision to put Luiz on the market after such a short time at the club highlights the urgency of getting players who can contribute immediately. Juventus’ priorities are to build a squad that is competitive on all fronts, and if Luiz cannot prove himself in the coming months, he will likely be sold for the right price.

While some clubs have shown interest in the Brazilian, it remains to be seen whether any will meet Juventus’ asking price. The asking fee of €45 million could potentially deter some suitors, but it could also generate interest from teams willing to pay for a player who still has potential but needs the right environment to thrive. Juventus seems keen to recoup the investment they made in the summer, but they also have their eye on improving the team overall.

This situation is one that could unfold quickly in the final days of the transfer window, and Juventus fans will be watching closely to see how it develops. If Luiz stays at the club, he will need to show significant improvements to remain part of the long-term plans, while a sale could provide the Bianconeri with the funds needed to strengthen other areas of their squad.