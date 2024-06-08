Juventus remains open to selling Samuel Iling-Junior in this transfer window, and there is interest in his signature from the Premier League.

The winger has performed well as a wingback at the Allianz Stadium since breaking into their first team.

Max Allegri trusted him with significant playing time before his departure, but Iling-Junior must now prove his worth to the incoming coach.

Juventus is expected to appoint Thiago Motta as their next manager, and it remains unclear if the youngster will be in his plans.

Meanwhile, several clubs are showing interest in signing him. A report on Tuttojuve claims Newcastle United and Tottenham are closely monitoring his situation.

Both clubs believe he will fit well into their squads, prompting Juventus to set an asking price for his signature.

The report states that the Bianconeri are looking to make 15 million euros from his sale this summer and are willing to discuss terms with any team prepared to meet that valuation.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior might become an important part of Juventus in the coming season and in the future, but he is a very replaceable player, so we do not have to worry too much.