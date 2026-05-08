Juventus came close to selling Fabio Miretti during the summer transfer window after Napoli pushed strongly to add the midfielder to their squad, but an injury disrupted the negotiations.

The midfielder ultimately remained at the Allianz Stadium, where he has continued to play an important role whenever called upon. Although he has not always been a guaranteed starter, Miretti has remained a trusted member of the squad and has contributed positively whenever he has featured for the Bianconeri this season.

Despite his importance within the group, Juventus are now believed to be open to allowing the midfielder to leave at the end of the campaign. Luciano Spalletti is understood to be comfortable fielding a side without the former Next Gen player in the starting line-up, which has increased the possibility of a summer departure.

Miretti Considering Future

Several clubs are expected to show interest in signing Miretti as the transfer window approaches, particularly because of his technical ability and experience at a high level despite his young age. The midfielder is also believed to be considering his options carefully as he searches for a club where he could receive a more prominent role.

The Italian has spent years developing within the Juventus system and remains highly regarded because of his intelligence on the ball and versatility in midfield. However, limited opportunities to establish himself as a regular starter may encourage him to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Juventus Set Asking Price

If a club makes a serious approach for the midfielder during the summer, Juventus is reportedly prepared to negotiate his departure for the right price. The Bianconeri are expected to evaluate any offers carefully as they continue shaping their squad for next season.

If a team becomes serious about completing a deal, Juventus will reportedly demand 20 million euros for his transfer, with Football Italia claiming that the club believe the fee would be sufficient to sanction his departure. Miretti is also thought to be open to leaving because he wants to join a club where he would be viewed as a more central figure than he currently is at Juventus.