Juventus sets asking price for out of favour midfielder

Adrien Rabiot is struggling to justify why Juve went all out to sign him from PSG in 2019.

The Frenchman had looked the real deal for the serial French champions and several teams wanted to sign him.

Juventus sealed the deal and advanced its reputation for being the masters of the free agency market.

The midfielder has, however, not justified why he was so highly rated in Europe and this might be his last campaign in Italy.

Juve’s midfield has been a problem spot this season and they will revamp it in the summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says the champions have to lighten their wage bill and one way they want to achieve that is to sell some players off and one of those transfer-listed is Rabiot.

The Frenchman will not lack suitors with several reports already linking him with a move to England and Juve has set an asking price.

Although he hasn’t delivered as the club expected, they still want to make some good money from his sale.

The report says the Bianconeri has set an asking price of 30m euros for the midfielder.

With the coronavirus pandemic still affecting teams around Europe, Juve might need to reduce that fee to do business with a suitor.