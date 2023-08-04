Genoa has expressed interest in acquiring Koni de Winter during the current transfer window, seeing potential in the young defender. The player’s loan spell at Empoli last season showcased his abilities, and he returned to Juventus as one of their promising talents. However, given the stiff competition for a spot in Juventus’ first-team squad, the club is now open to the possibility of his departure.

For Genoa, this development represents a positive opportunity to strengthen its defence with a promising player. However, Juventus has set a condition for the transfer. According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Cristiano Giuntoli, the Juventus director, is keen on selling de Winter on a permanent basis and is requesting an obligation to buy at the end of any loan spell.

This condition indicates Juventus’ intention to secure a permanent transfer for the young Belgian defender, ensuring that they can plan for the future with a clear understanding of his future status at the club. While Genoa may be interested in a loan deal, they will need to consider Juventus’ preference for a permanent transfer with an obligation to buy. The negotiation process will determine the final outcome of this potential transfer.

Juve FC Says

De Winter is one of our finest youngsters, but he needs to find a proper home where he can play regularly.

If Genoa considers him an important transfer target, then we expect them to be open to making his move permanent.

We need to trim down the squad and our loan list should also come down by selling some of the players we always send out temporarily.