Juventus sets conditions to sign Real Madrid flop

Real Madrid flop, Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Juventus as he struggles to settle in Spain.

He has a contract with Los Blancos until 2024, which is rather a long time considering that he hardly plays for them.

Calciomercato.it says they have been looking for a new home for him for some time now.

Juventus is one of the clubs that has been linked with a move for the Belgium star.

He could have a better time in Turin, but it represents an enormous risk to sign him.

Juve wants to be careful to avoid landing a huge liability in the name of Hazard.

The report says he could join the club as uncertainty continues to surround the future of Paulo Dybala.

However, Madrid will need to reduce their 40m euros asking price. Even much better, the report claims Juve might offer them just a loan deal for the former Chelsea man.

Juve FC Says

In his prime, Hazard was one of the best players in the world, but he is simply past that now.

It is hard to see him decline so badly in recent seasons, but the former Lille star should think about retirement and not changing clubs now.

We deserve much better and younger performers and Hazard fits none of that description.