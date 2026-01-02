Lorenzo Lucca is reportedly available for transfer at Napoli as Romelu Lukaku nears a return to full fitness at the Serie A champions. The Belgian striker has been sidelined for several months, yet Lucca has struggled to establish himself in the first team, losing out to Rasmus Hojlund in the pecking order.

Juventus Interest Reignites

Juventus had previously shown interest in Lucca during his time at Udinese, and the Bianconeri could be open to revisiting that pursuit. With Dusan Vlahovic still sidelined through injury and his long-term future seemingly away from the Allianz Stadium, Juventus are aware of the need to reinforce their striking options. Lucca represents an opportunity to revive his career while potentially filling the gap left by Vlahovic’s absence.

Juve have also struggled to extract consistent goal contributions from Jonathan David, which increases the appeal of adding a forward capable of providing additional attacking options. The club are reportedly determined to secure value for money, carefully considering any potential move to ensure it aligns with both sporting and financial objectives.

Negotiation Challenges

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have set specific conditions for a move, indicating they would only proceed if Napoli agrees to a loan deal for Lucca with a modest fee. Napoli, however, are understood to prefer a permanent transfer, suggesting they may prioritise finding another buyer before revisiting Juventus’ proposal.

This divergence in approach could delay any agreement, with Juventus needing to assess whether the conditions offered by Napoli can be met while maintaining their squad objectives. Should an arrangement be reached, Lucca would have the chance to rejuvenate his career in Turin, while Juventus would reinforce a position in need of further goal-scoring support.