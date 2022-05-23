Juventus sets date they will return to prepare for next season

Juventus has set a date for their return to work ahead of the 2022/2023 season as they plot to have a much better year.

Max Allegri’s men struggled for form in the just-concluded campaign and they have to do better in the next one.

How a team does in a campaign sometime depends on how they prepare for it and Juve is hoping for the best preparations.

The Bianconeri have now fixed dates from the start of July to return to work, according to Tutto Sport.

The report claims Max Allegri and his coaches will be back to start work on the 4th of July.

Last season, the team resumed preseason on the 14th of the same month, but the next campaign might start earlier than Ferragosto (August 14) because of the World Cup.

Juve FC Says

This means the players have just over a month to rest before returning to prepare for another campaign at the Allianz Stadium.

Reports have linked us with several players, and Federico Cherubini needs to work fast to ensure he gets these signings through the door on time before the preparation for the campaign begins.