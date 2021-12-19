Juventus sets down a condition in their bid to sign Icardi

Mauro Icardi is still being linked with a move to Juventus as he struggles to play regularly at PSG.

The former Inter Milan man was a hugely popular and effective striker in Serie A and might impress if he returns to the competition.

Not playing regularly in France means he is wasting his talents on the bench of the prestigious French club while Juve struggles for goals.

The Bianconeri have a few strikers on their wishlist, including Gianluca Scamacca and Dusan Vlahovic.

Icardi has more experience than both of them and might be the best option for the Bianconeri.

However, Max Allegri’s side isn’t prepared to go all-in and sign him outright with Tuttomercatoweb claiming the only idea they have is to sign him on loan with the option of a permanent transfer.

It remains unclear if PSG would want that, but Juve is not prepared to pay a huge transfer fee for him.

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri’s stance on this is the best, because the striker is not a youngster.

At 28, his goals could start drying up any moment from now and the Argentinian has a very fragile personal life.

Juve wouldn’t want him on their books when a new episode from his never-ending off-field problems surface again.