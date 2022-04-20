Juventus sets limit for what they will offer soon-to-be free agent

Several reports have linked Juventus with a move for PSG attacker, Angel di Maria and the Argentinian could truly make the transfer to Turin.

He would be a free agent when this season ends, and that makes him an attractive target for the Bianconeri.

Although he is not getting any younger, Di Maria is one of the finest attackers available in Europe and the Argentinian can still contribute to Juve’s play.

However, free agents look for the best deal they can get and the former Benfica man could make a huge demand on Juve.

For the transfer to happen, it has to be on the Bianconeri’s terms, with Tuttojuve claiming they will not offer him more than €5 million per season.

If he agrees to that salary, they will apparently offer him a two-year deal.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is already 34. Should Juventus bother about adding him to their squad?

We have been adding much younger players to the group and have just allowed Paulo Dybala to leave. It makes little sense to give a deal to Di Maria.

In the summer, we would have more attacking options and there would be better and younger players that we can choose from to add to our squad.