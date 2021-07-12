Juventus sets new Euros record with Bonucci bagging a personal one

Juventus now has the most players to have scored goals at a Euro with 12 strikes coming from their stars in the last competition.

The Bianconeri had several players in the tournament and they supported their nations with goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo led the way for the Bianconeri players when he scored 5 times for the Portugal national team even though they didn’t reach the final of the competition.

Italy won it after beating England on penalties, but normal time in the finals ended 1-1.

Leonardo Bonucci scored Italy’s equalizing goal after Luke Shaw had given the Three Lions a shocking early lead.

That goal was the 12th by a Juve player in the competition and it also helped the defender to set a personal record.

He has now become the oldest person to score in a Euro final with that effort as reported by Football Italia.

At 34 years and 71 days, no one has scored in the final who is as old as he was and that record will probably stay on for a while.

Winning the Euros would give the Juventus contingent a massive boost ahead of a campaign that they are expected to win the Serie A again, under Massimiliano Allegri.