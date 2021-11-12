Juventus sets price for their youngster wanted abroad

Dejan Kulusevski is a wanted man, despite failing to appear regularly for Juventus this season.

The Swede has seen his development affected negatively by the change in management at the Allianz Stadium.

Max Allegri hasn’t given him enough chance to continue his progress and he might not be at Juve by next season.

Sky Sport Italia transfer pundit Gianluca Di Marzio as reported by Football Italia says Arsenal wants to sign him and maintains that a fee of around €25m would ensure Juve makes a profit from his departure.

The Bianconeri signed the 21-year-old for €35m, but his value has since dropped and the previously mentioned fee would see them avoid a net loss on his transfer.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski showed so much promise at Juve last season and it is sad to see him in this position.

He still has a huge potential and he is one player who Juve might regret letting go too soon.

However, there is truly no point keeping him in the squad if he isn’t relevant to Allegri.

The Bianconeri have other targets who could make an immediate impact under the current gaffer.

Selling him would provide the funds to help the club sign these targets sooner.