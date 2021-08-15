Juventus sets the limit on their salary contribution to sign Pjanic

Juventus remains interested in re-signing Miralem Pjanic in this transfer window, but they will not do whatever it takes to sign him.

The Bosnian left them for Barcelona last summer, but that move has proven to be a huge mistake with the former Lyon man not in favour under Ronald Koeman.

Barca also needs to sell some of their current players to make room for new signings in their squad.

Pjanic is one player that has been told to make way and Juve is willing to help Barcelona get rid of him.

However, it seems that will be unlikely now with a new report claiming that Juve needs the midfielder’s salary to be reduced before they can take him back.

Tuttomercatoweb says Barca is happy to offer him to Juventus on a free loan, however, the report claims that Juventus will need his wages to be cut down before they will sign him.

The Bianconeri will reportedly pay not more than 5m euros per season to have him on their books and this means Barcelona or the midfielder will have to lower his current salary to make that happen.

Pjanic enjoyed his first spell at Juventus but he would face more competition for a place on the team if he returns now.