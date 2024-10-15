Juventus could sign Jonathan David in January to avoid a bidding war for his signature when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

The Canadian forward is on the radar of top clubs across Europe, with many confident that he will excel in their squads and are planning to sign him as a free agent.

Lille has given up on keeping him and is already planning for life without him. However, the striker is too important to bench, so he has been getting plenty of playing time.

Juventus envisions him as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic, and his playing style suits that of Thiago Motta, who is certain that David would be one of the key players in his squad if the transfer goes through.

Juventus can sign him in January if Lille is open to that arrangement, but Il Bianconero reports that they will not pay more than 15 million euros.

Juve FC Says

David has been in fantastic form at Lille since he joined them and he could be a very good addition to our squad if we sign him.

However, we will face serious competition for his signature, even in January, because many clubs want to sign him.