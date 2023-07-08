Juventus sets the minimum fee to make them negotiate for Vlahovic

Juventus has indicated that they are open to listening to offers for Dusan Vlahovic, but they will not entertain just any fee for the Serbian striker.

Vlahovic has attracted interest from several top clubs in Europe, and Juventus’ absence from the upcoming Champions League season increases the possibility of them considering his sale.

While Vlahovic appears to be open to whatever decision the club makes, with clubs like Chelsea and Bayern Munich expressing interest in the former Fiorentina player, Juventus still hopes to retain their key asset.

However, if any club wishes to sign Vlahovic, Tuttojuve reports that Juventus would initiate negotiations starting at a fee of €70 million. Offers below that threshold are unlikely to capture the attention of the Old Lady.

Juve FC Says

DV9 would fetch us good money, but we need him in our rebuild. While it seems sensible to sell the ex-La Viola man, replacing him will be a big issue.

There is no striker at his age with his potential that will cost less than the amount we will make from his departure.

If we sell the Serbian, we might regret it, so if he does not ask to be sold, the club must do its best to keep him in the team for as long as possible.