Filip Kostić’s injury at Euro 2024 was a significant blow for Juventus, who had hoped he would perform well in the competition and attract interest for a transfer as soon as he returned.

The Serbian winger had a strong first season at the Allianz Stadium, but in the last campaign, he struggled to secure playing time.

With players like Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz making it difficult for him to get minutes, Juventus is no longer interested in keeping him and has added him to the list of players they are looking to offload.

Kostić is open to leaving, as he does not fit into Thiago Motta’s style, but there has been no official approach for his signature yet.

However, that could change in the coming days, as the Bianconeri have set an asking price for his transfer.

Il Bianconero reports that Juventus hopes to earn around 8 million euros from his sale, with clubs like Crystal Palace, Atlético Madrid, and Fenerbahçe monitoring his situation at the Allianz Stadium.

While none of these clubs have approached Juventus yet, Kostić remains on their shopping lists.

Juve FC Says

Kostic will not function under Thiago Motta and must find a new club soon. Otherwise, he risks spending most of this season on the bench.