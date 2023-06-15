Juventus sets their asking price as Wolves join the race for Iling-Junior

Samuel Iling-Junior, following an impressive breakout season at Juventus, has garnered significant attention and is now among the club’s most sought-after players.

The Englishman has been a reliable deputy for Filip Kostic, providing valuable squad depth to the Bianconeri. However, Juventus is aware that numerous teams are eager to secure his services.

Brighton has been monitoring Iling-Junior for several months, as manager Roberto de Zerbi aims to bolster his squad with another exciting talent. Nevertheless, they are not the sole interested party, as Calciomercato reveals that Wolves has also expressed their desire to acquire him.

Wolves consider Iling-Junior to be of sufficient quality for their team and are prepared to compete with other interested Premier League clubs for his signature.

As interest in the player continues to grow, Juventus has now established an asking price for his transfer. The report suggests that they are willing to entertain offers starting from €15 million.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is a player we should keep because he has enormous potential and will save us money on the transfer market.

However, the Englishman could also be used to raise some much-needed cash by the club, and fans must also support that decision.

If no one meets our asking price, then we can be sure he belongs to us for another season and will perform even better than the last campaign.