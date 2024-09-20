Juventus has set their asking price for Gleison Bremer, who has become a key transfer target for Liverpool.

Manchester United showed interest in the defender last summer but failed to convince Juventus to sell him.

The Bianconeri have clarified that Bremer is not for sale, emphasising that he is one of their most important players.

Bremer appears content to remain in Turin, but that hasn’t stopped other clubs from expressing interest in signing him.

Liverpool considers him one of their top defensive targets and is expected to see him as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk next summer.

However, Juventus has no plans to sell Bremer unless they receive an exceptionally high offer. According to Tuttomercatoweb, they have set a minimum asking price of €70 million.

The club believes this figure reflects the true value of the Brazilian defender and will not entertain offers below that amount.

Bremer is an essential player for us, and we should keep him at the club for the long term, so we cannot sell him for a small fee.

The defender still has an important role to play for us and we should keep him for as long as possible.

