Juventus is now open to the departure of Federico Chiesa, as it seems it would be best to offload him.

The attacker has been inconsistent at the club, with injuries robbing him of almost half the time he has spent on its books.

Juventus wants Chiesa to sign a new contract because his current one expires in 2025, but the Bianconeri are also open to allowing him to leave if he won’t pen fresh terms.

He was a protagonist as Italy won Euro 2020, and he is now looking to help them defend that title in Germany this year.

The attacker does not want to be distracted by talks about his future and plans to handle that after the Euros.

However, Napoli and AS Roma are showing interest in his signature, and Juve has set an asking price.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri will sell him if any suitor pays at least 25 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa could be an important player under Thiago Motta, but he might also flop, so we need to be sure he will be a key man for us before we keep him.

If the manager believes he will be crucial to his team, we will prioritise getting him a new contract. Otherwise, he has to go.