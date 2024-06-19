Juventus is preparing to raise funds by selling some of its young players, one of whom is Enzo Barrenechea.

He was on loan at Frosinone last season and did well to prove that he truly is a top talent.

However, the midfielder will still struggle to get game time at the Allianz Stadium, and Juve is prepared for him to leave.

The Bianconeri know clubs watched him when he played at Frosinone and have set a transfer valuation for anyone who wants to sign him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri will sell him for 15m euros if any club asks to add him to their squad.

They believe that this is a fair amount to pay for his services if anyone wants to sign him.

It would be interesting to see if they reduce their valuation or if anyone meets that asking price.

However, if Barrenechea stays, Thiago Motta might be forced to include him in his plans for next term.

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea did well on loan at Frosinone, and he will get clubs looking to sign him this summer, but our asking price might be too much for some of his suitors to pay.