Juventus sets their asking price for Matias Soule as Dutch club shows interest

Juventus may consider selling Matias Soule in the current transfer window, as the young attacker struggles to secure a permanent spot in the first team.

Soule, who transitioned from the Next Gen to the senior squad, has shown promise but requires regular playing time to fully develop his potential at the club. As a result, he has attracted interest from several clubs seeking a loan deal.

While a temporary move within Serie A is a possibility, Feyenoord has expressed interest in signing Soule on a permanent basis. The Dutch club will explore the opportunity, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, an offer of around 20 million euros would be sufficient for Juventus to consider selling the player.

Juve FC Says

That fee is a clear sign Juve does not want to sell him, at least not now. The club cannot keep him in Turin to keep playing just a bit-part role.

Instead, we need to send him out on loan next season so that he can get the minutes he needs to become one of the finest members of our squad.

Any club that takes him must guarantee that he will get more than enough game time during the campaign to justify the move.