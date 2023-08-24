During this transfer window, it appears that Moise Kean could be a Juventus player selected for departure, as two clubs have expressed interest in acquiring the services of the striker.

Juventus is actively seeking to streamline their squad in preparation for the impending arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Initially, the club had considered parting ways with Dusan Vlahovic as a potential trade to secure Lukaku’s transfer. However, no concrete offers have materialised for the Serbian player, leading to a shift in focus towards selling Kean instead.

Both Fulham and AC Milan have expressed keen interest in Kean and appear highly motivated to secure his addition to their respective squads.

Juventus is readily inclined to engage in negotiations with either of these interested parties and has established a specific asking price for the former Everton player.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are prepared to entertain an offer in the vicinity of 30 million euros for the transfer of Kean.

The specified fee holds sufficient value for Juventus to agree to his departure, and they are optimistic that one of the interested clubs will meet this valuation to initiate the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Kean has not been close to being our main striker, so selling him makes more sense than offloading DV9.

For 30m euros, he could be a bargain if he leaves and reaches his full potential at his next club.

However, he must do well there because we will not rescue him again as we did when he struggled at Everton.