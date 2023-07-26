Juventus is reportedly willing to part ways with Wojciech Szczesny in the current transfer window, with Bayern Munich showing a keen interest in the Polish goalkeeper, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

Bayern Munich is facing the potential departure of Yann Sommer, who is a target for Inter Milan as they seek a replacement for Andre Onana. Consequently, the German club is now in pursuit of a new number one goalkeeper and sees Szczesny as an ideal choice for their squad.

Contact has been made with Juventus regarding the transfer, and the Italian club has expressed its openness to the deal. However, they have set their asking price for the player, seeking upwards of 10 million euros for the former Arsenal goalie.

If the transfer goes through, Juventus may seek to sign a replacement, but they have confidence in Mattia Perin, who can serve as a capable backup and step up if needed.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny is one of the finest goalies in Europe and we would be taking a huge risk if we allow him to leave this summer.

Perin is great when he is between the sticks for us, but the Italian is not of the same quality as Szczesny and might not survive the pressure of being the club’s first choice.

However, if the club has already identified a capable replacement, we can gamble on selling him and investing in a new goalie.