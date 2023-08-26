At the commencement of the current transfer window, Juventus had intentions of offloading Weston McKennie; however, the midfielder’s standout performances during pre-season compelled a change in plans.

McKennie’s noteworthy displays led to his reinstatement in Juventus’ plans for the upcoming season, with the Bianconeri impressed by his contributions. This does not preclude the possibility of his departure, as Juventus remains open to the prospect of selling him should the right opportunity arise.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is determined to extract a substantial value for McKennie. The club has set an asking price of approximately 25 million euros for the American midfielder. Any offers falling short of this valuation are unlikely to garner serious consideration from Juventus, as they are not deemed satisfactory.

For now, under the stewardship of Max Allegri, McKennie will continue to receive trust and opportunities to contribute. His performances on the pitch will determine whether he retains the trust placed in him or faces renewed scepticism from the coaching staff.

Juve FC Says

McKennie did well during pre-season and if he keeps performing that well, then he deserves to be in the team for as long as possible.

The midfielder now has a second chance to do well and become a Juventus hero and we expect him to take it.

This is an important season for us as a club and we expect all our players to perform and deliver top performances for us.