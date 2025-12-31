Fabio Miretti has earned the trust of Luciano Spalletti since returning from injury, yet that confidence has not prevented continued interest from other clubs. His recent progress has underlined his importance and ensured that his future remains a topic of discussion, despite Juventus making their stance clear regarding his availability.

Renewed confidence after a difficult period

During the summer, Napoli were keen to secure Miretti’s signature and viewed him as a priority addition. That pursuit ended only after he suffered a serious injury, which sidelined him for several months. The setback disrupted his momentum at a crucial stage, and by the time he returned to action, Juventus were operating under new leadership. Despite the change, Miretti has gradually worked his way into Spalletti’s plans over recent weeks.

The manager now sees him as a reliable midfield option, a sign of the trust he has built through consistent performances and application. His return has been managed carefully, yet his growing involvement has not gone unnoticed elsewhere. Clubs continue to monitor his situation closely, aware that his development has resumed after a challenging period.

Juventus stance and valuation

Juventus are fully aware of the attention surrounding Miretti and has moved to protect its interests. The club has made it clear that he is not considered available for sale, reflecting their belief in his long-term value. However, interest persists, prompting Juventus to set a clear valuation for any side determined to pursue a deal.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus would demand 25m euros for his signature should a club insist on opening negotiations. This figure underlines how highly the Bianconeri rate the midfielder and serves as a firm statement of intent. They regard Miretti as a top talent and a symbol of their commitment to developing players internally.

Juventus take pride in the fact that he was nurtured within their academy system, seeing his progress as evidence of their ability to produce quality footballers rather than relying solely on external recruitment. As interest continues, the club’s position remains unchanged, with Miretti viewed as an important part of their present and future plans.