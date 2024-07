Last season, they signed Timothy Weah at the beginning and Tiago Djalo in the second half of the term.

Both players remain a part of Juventus’s plans for now, and the club is already working to reunite them with a former teammate.

A report on Tuttojuve claims Juventus wants to sign Tiago Santos, who is considered a good option for their right-back spot.

The defender has been a key player for Lille and will likely do well in Serie A, which is why the Old Lady finds him attractive.

The 21-year-old will also be delighted to move to a big club like Juve and might push his current employers to seriously consider allowing him to leave for Turin.