Juventus sets timeline for Chiesa and Pogba to return to the pitch

The return of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa to full training has boosted Juventus as they struggle to win matches.

Pogba has been out of action since preseason and he is just returning to light training this week.

We expect the midfielder to make their team better now that he is close to a return to the field.

Chiesa returned to the team training earlier than the Frenchman and he is now expected on the field sooner.

Tutto Sport reveals the attacker could be on the bench when Juventus faces Empoli.

If he comes through that game with no problems, he could start the game against Benfica.

However, Pogba still has a long way to go with the report revealing the midfielder will not be considered fit enough for the game against the Portuguese side.

Juve FC Says

It is important that we do not rush these players back to action now that we have them close to full fitness.

Pogba and Chiesa are talented individuals and they will offer us a lot of value when they begin to play.

But we must be patient with their recovery to avoid a relapse, which could become yet another setback for club and player.