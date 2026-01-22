SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 25: Juanlu Sanchez of Sevilla FC is challenged by Urko Gonzalez of RCD Espanyol during the LaLiga match between Sevilla FC and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on January 25, 2025 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Juventus have set their sights on Sevilla full-back Juanlu Sanchez, as they aim to bolster their right flank before the end of January.

After switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation, Luciano Spalletti has been exclusively relying on Pierre Kalulu in the right-back role. The Frenchman is originally a central defender, but he has been faring well in his wide role.

However, the former Milan man hasn’t been afforded any rest since the start of the season, which elevates the risk of a muscle injury.

Juventus eyeing a move for Juanlu Sanchez

Last summer, Juventus signed Joao Mario from Porto, while sending his younger compatriot, Alberto Costa, in the opposite direction.

The 26-year-old was supposed to be the answer for the club’s right-back dilemma, but he has hardly featured for the Bianconeri, either during Igor Tudor’s reign at the club or Spalletti’s.

Therefore, the management is currently studying its options in the market, as Damien Comolli and Marco Ottoloni feel that a new full-back is required at Continassa.

Juanlu Sanchez (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have now monitoring Juanlu, identifying him as a potential solution for the right-back role.

However, the Serie A giants aren’t willing to spend money this month, so it remains to be seen if Sevilla would be willing to offload the player on loan with an option to buy.

Juanlu’s career path & stats

Juanlu rose through the youth ranks of the Andalusian club and has been a member of the first team since the summer of 2023, when he returned from a loan spell at Mirandes.

The full-back then had his big breakthrough in the 2023/24 campaign, which earned him his senior debut with the Spanish national team in March 2024. He has since made four caps with La Furia Roja and has one international goal to his name.

This season, Juanlu made 19 appearances between LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, contributing with a single assist. His contract with Sevilla is valid until June 2029.