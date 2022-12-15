Juventus has been in troubled waters in the last few weeks and it affected its market value negatively, but things are beginning to get better now.

The Bianconeri remain the key club in Serie A and arguably its best in terms of finances. However, prosecutors recently accused them of deliberate capital gains and it made their previous president and the club’s board resign.

Juve continues to fight back and insists they have done nothing wrong, no matter what the accusations are.

Their market value is now picking up, with a report on Calciomercato revealing their share price rose by 5% yesterday and opened at + 5.90% today.

The rise also affected their overall value in Euros as well as the team’s capitalization.

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the top clubs in the world, and our value will always rise after all the leaks from the ongoing investigation.

The club has maintained that it has done nothing wrong and looks set to be acquitted, which is already affecting its finances and market value.

Hopefully, when football returns next year, our players will keep winning and help us earn more money by winning a few trophies.

However, that will be easier said than done, so we must be prepared to work very hard to achieve our goals.