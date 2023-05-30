Juventus share price increases after they reached a plea bargain

Juventus experienced a boost in their stock market value following the resolution of their salary manoeuvre case through a plea bargain agreement with authorities. Throughout the current season, the Bianconeri have faced various legal setbacks, and their fans are eager for these issues to be resolved promptly, allowing the team to shift their focus back to on-field matters.

As a publicly traded club, any developments within the organisation can have an impact on its share prices in the market. Consequently, Juventus has witnessed fluctuating changes in its share price, with the latest development being highly positive.

According to reports from Calciomercato, their share price rose by 4% compared to the previous day after the plea bargain agreement was reached. It reached a value of 0.3040, marking its highest point since the end of April. This increase indicates that market forces are in agreement with the decision to pursue a plea bargain, reflecting positively on Juventus’ overall stock market performance.

Juve FC Says

It is clear that market forces are interested in our legal battles and the board must work hard to ensure that we clear our name.

The club has continued to argue that it has done nothing wrong and the plea bargain is also a good deal for us and we hope we can get our names cleared or punished with a reasonable fine.