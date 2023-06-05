Juventus shares an impressive seasonal record with Real Madrid

Juventus endured a challenging season, culminating in their failure to secure Champions League qualification.

Under the management of Max Allegri, Juventus has been a prominent force in European football. However, the 2022/2023 campaign proved to be a difficult one, marred by legal battles off the field.

While their on-pitch performance fell short, resulting in a second consecutive trophyless season, Juventus did manage to achieve an impressive defensive record shared by some of Europe’s top teams.

According to Il Bianconero, reflecting Allegri’s defensive style, Juventus conceded just one goal from outside the penalty area throughout the season. This achievement places them in the same league as clubs like Real Madrid, Union Berlin, and Clermont Foot, who also recorded such an exceptional defensive statistic.

Juve FC Says

One thing about an Allegri team is that they do not concede too many goals and will not concede a terrible one.

This record might not be such a big deal, considering where we ended the season, but the club can be proud of that achievement.

We are expected to restart again from the next campaign after all the troubles we went through in 2022/2023.