Juventus shocked by Rabiot’s contract requests but they want to keep him

Juventus has been helped by the terrific performance of Adrien Rabiot in their midfield this season.

His improvement has been a classic case of leaving the best for the last as he delivers what they have been asking for in the last year of his current deal.

Juve almost cashed in on him in the last transfer window after Manchester United had their offer for his signature accepted.

However, Rabiot couldn’t strike a deal on personal terms with them and the Frenchman stayed.

That decision has been a blessing to Juve because he has been very important to them this term.

Now, they have to sort out his future and he is willing to remain at the club beyond the current campaign.

However, he wants 10m euros per season, almost double what Juve wants to offer its highest earner now.

Il Bianconero reveals the request shocked the Bianconeri, but he is a player they do not want to lose.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been in top form this term and seems to finally have the maturity and experience to be decisive in games for us.

The midfielder’s form will make those around him better, which is one good reason we must keep him.