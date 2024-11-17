Juventus are bracing themselves for an active winter transfer session to strengthen their depleted backline, and Victor Lindelof is reportedly one of the names on the list.

Thiago Motta will have to do without Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal for the rest of the season after suffering devastating ACL injuries. So according to Italian journalist Nicolo Ceccarini (via Tutto Mercato Web), the club will be looking to sign two defenders in January.

However, due to the lack of funds, the Turin-based giants will be seeking loan operations that could include options or obligations to buy at the end of the season.

Ceccarini names Lindelof among the candidates to land in Turin in January. The 30-year-old has been playing his football at Old Trafford since 2017 when he made the big-money move from Benfica to Manchester United.

However, he has recently been reduced to a mere benchwarmer. He has only made four appearances in the Premier League this season, in addition to two Europa League outings and one in the Carabao Cup.

The Sweden international is an experienced and versatile defender who originally plays at centre-back, but can also feature as a full-back on either side, an attribute that would come in handy to Motta.

It remains to be seen where Lindelof will fit in the plans of new Man United boss Ruben Amorim. But if his situation at the club doesn’t improve, a January exit wouldn’t be out of the question.

Nevertheless, the Swede isn’t the only Premier League defender on Cristiano Giuntoli’s wishlist.

As the source tells it, Juventus are also keeping tabs on Jakup Kiwior who finds himself in a similar situation at Arsenal. The Pole already collaborated with Motta during their time at Spezia.

And finally, Ceccarini mentions Tottenham Hotspur’s Radu Dragusin who had a spell at Juventus in his early days before leaving the club in search of playing time at the senior level.