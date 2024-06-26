Juventus could sell Federico Gatti this summer as reports link him with a move to Newcastle United.

The Azzurri defender has been a mainstay in the Juve team since joining the club and enjoyed significant playing time during Max Allegri’s tenure at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Juventus has a new manager, and Gatti must prove himself worthy of a place in the team once again.

Juve is interested in some defenders, which could lead them to consider selling him for the right price.

According to a report on Il Bianconero, Juventus could sell Gatti and replace him with one of three players.

Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, Riccardo Calafiori of Bologna, and Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal are on Juve’s shortlist.

If Gatti remains at the club, Juventus could still pursue at least one of these players. However, selling him would provide funds to facilitate the signing of a new defender.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has been a fine player in our squad, but Calafiori is a much better defender and if we can sell him to raise funds for the Bologna player, it would be perfect.

However, Calafiori will cost more, so we might go for Jakub Kiwior instead.