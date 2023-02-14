“Juventus should follow Bayern Munich model” – Trezeguet discusses possible return

Following the major managerial shakeup that ensued between November and January, the Juventus hierarchy could be searching for one or more sporting profiles who can bolster Gianluca Ferrero’s administration, especially following the departure of former vice-president Pavel Nedved.

The main candidates for the role are club icon Alessandro Del Piero and legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini.

Nonetheless, David Trezeguet is also a profile worthy of a grand role. After all, the Frenchman was one of the few loyalists who stuck by the club during its darkest hour in 2006.

The Euro 2000 hero donned the famous black and white jersey between 2000 and 2009, and remains fond of the club. He also acted as an ambassador for the Bianconeri after hanging his boots.

In a recent interview, Trezeguet reflected on the club’s current difficulties. When asked about his potential return, he left the door open, urging Juventus to follow the example set by Bayern Munich when it comes to handing their former players managerial roles.

“I have a special bond with Juve, I know what they have given me,” said the bomber in his chat with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“I’m not following Serie A much these days. This 15-point deduction won’t be easy to manage but Allegri’s group is proving to be up to it. They played a great match against Fiorentina. I think it’s something that doesn’t concern the players, but the club.”

“Del Piero and I? I think Juventus should follow the Bayern Munich model, which prepares former great players to become directors.”

Former Juventus and Bayern Munich player Hasan Salihamidzic currently acts as a sporting director at the Bavarian club amongst other club legends.