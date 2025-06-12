Juventus have been linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres during this transfer window, but this appears to be one of those pursuits the club may be better off abandoning. The Swedish striker is currently regarded as one of the most clinical forwards in world football, and several elite clubs are reportedly tracking his situation.

Gyokeres has attracted strong interest from Premier League sides such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool, and the player would understandably be inclined to consider offers from clubs with such standing. Despite this, Juventus remain convinced they are in the running to secure his signature.

Juventus Faces Financial and Competitive Challenges

In reality, the Old Lady is likely to struggle to meet Sporting’s financial demands for Gyokeres. With other clubs already having initiated contact and discussions with the striker’s camp, Juventus would face significant difficulty convincing the player to prioritise a move to Turin.

Furthermore, allocating time and resources to a transfer that is unlikely to succeed could prevent the club from pursuing more realistic and attainable targets. Juventus must be pragmatic in the market, especially considering the financial constraints they currently face.

One critical factor in their transfer activity is the future of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian forward must be sold before Juventus can seriously consider bringing in a new striker. As long as Vlahovic remains on the books, the club will be unable to accommodate another high-profile forward due to both budgetary and squad balance concerns.

Focus Should Shift to More Feasible Alternatives

Given these limitations, Juventus should shift its focus to strikers whose transfers are more achievable. Players such as Mateo Retegui represent more realistic options, both financially and logistically.

Pursuing a player like Gyokeres under current conditions may amount to a waste of valuable time. Juventus should concentrate on offloading Vlahovic and then work toward securing feasible reinforcements, rather than persisting with unlikely transfer pursuits.

In the interest of efficient squad planning and realistic recruitment, Juventus would be wise to redirect their attention and avoid becoming entangled in a transfer saga with little chance of success.