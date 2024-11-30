After three difficult years under Max Allegri, it’s clear why Juventus fans are eager to win a trophy this season.

When Thiago Motta was appointed as their manager, the Bianconeri were hopeful that he would perform better than he did at Bologna last season.

Juventus is a much bigger club, with even better players, so Motta was expected to improve on his previous stint at Bologna.

The Bianconeri are doing just that and just as Rahul Kumar Gupta at Aviator meticulously analyses casino performance, a thorough examination of Juventus’ season reveals a solid but unspectacular campaign, with the team currently sitting in 6th place in Serie A, having won 6 matches, drawn 7, and lost none but the fans expect more.

Having started the season strongly and remaining undefeated in their first 13 league matches, fans believe their team has a good chance of winning the title or at least securing a trophy.

Juve has been grappling with a significant injury crisis which includes the loss of key man Gleison Bremer, but Motta’s squad has managed to stay in contention for the Serie A crown.

The team seems to have tightened up defensively, which has led fans to believe that if they can address their attacking issues and score more goals, they will be in a strong position.

However, Juventus supporters should temper their expectations and avoid expecting the team to win trophies this season.

Why Juve fans should not expect trophies this season

There are several reasons why it could ultimately be detrimental if fans already expect this team to be champions in any competition this season.

Firstly, this is Motta’s first year as the team’s manager, and several players are also in their first season at the Allianz Stadium. Putting them under pressure to win could negatively impact their performance.

While the team has the potential to win, treating it as an obligation in this first season could affect the players’ on-field performances as they strive to meet expectations.

The most important thing is that this season should serve as a time for the players to work hard and adapt to the manager’s system, making it a foundational year for the future.

Secondly, Juve must address its fitness issues, which have clearly hindered the club so far. Even bolstering the squad in January will not automatically solve these problems.

The men in black and white have been plagued by injuries, and when you cannot consistently field the same players, it becomes difficult to win matches.

Juve will likely finish the season in a Champions League spot and could even become champions of Italy. However, the best approach for fans is to manage their expectations, given the factors that could make it difficult for the team to win.