Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are expected to resume discussions over a potential new contract in the near future, but the club appears to be entering negotiations from a weakened position. The situation is complicated by the fact that the Serbian striker could become a free agent in the summer, which would allow him to speak with other clubs once the transfer window opens next month.

Contract Talks and Negotiation Challenges

This development places Juventus under significant pressure, particularly as they risk losing a key forward without receiving a transfer fee. The concern is heightened by the fact that Jonathan David has not settled into the team as quickly as anticipated, making the potential departure of Vlahovic appear even more damaging. Losing him at this stage would be a serious setback for a squad still striving for consistency and attacking efficiency.

Juventus have recently restructured its wage policy, and Vlahovic has been the player most affected by these changes. As a result, the club faces a difficult decision. They must either make a special exemption to meet his expectations or remain committed to their revised financial framework. Maintaining discipline in their wage structure is vital, as deviating from it for one individual could undermine the broader strategy that the club has put in place.

Assessing On-Field Impact and Alternatives

While Vlahovic may be challenging to replace in theory, his recent performances suggest that his impact has not been as decisive as many had hoped over the past few seasons. This reality strengthens the argument that Juventus could identify alternative strikers capable of delivering similar contributions without demanding an equally high salary. The market offers options that could fit both sporting and financial objectives.

Juventus may feel cornered into offering terms close to Vlahovic’s demands simply to retain him, but such a move would carry long-term risks. Compromising their principles for short-term security could prove costly, especially if the player continues to perform below expectations. The club must carefully balance ambition with sustainability as talks resume.