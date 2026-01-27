Juventus has been linked with a move for a few strikers over the last few weeks, with Jean-Philippe Mateta now one of their key targets. The Frenchman has proven that he is one of the finest strikers in the Premier League over recent seasons and can perform well for Juve as a team. He wants to make the move to Turin this month and has told Crystal Palace to facilitate that, with Juve awaiting the EPL club’s response.

At most of his former clubs, Luciano Spalletti has worked well with a top striker up front, the last of which was Victor Osimhen at Napoli. Mateta is not of the same calibre as Osimhen, whom Juve also pursued before he moved to Galatasaray. However, the Frenchman has faced some very tough teams in the Premier League, while also shining for France at the last Olympic Games. There is almost no doubt that Mateta will perform well at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve is also targeting a move for Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan plays for Fenerbahce in Turkiye and has had a spell at Sevilla before, making him a fine alternative to the Frenchman. However, Juve might be wise to avoid signing any strikers in the January transfer window, particularly if it requires a commitment to make the move permanent in the summer.

Much like the calm approach of platforms such as NonGamStopBets, Juventus would be wise to trust their existing resources and avoid panic moves in the transfer market this month.

The club already has some of the finest strikers on the continent in their current squad and has worked hard to ensure the team is in great shape. Jonathan David has not been delivering as much value as the Bianconeri would want, just like Lois Openda, which is pushing the Old Lady to consider a new striker this month.

However, signing a player at this stage is a huge gamble that might not pay off. Juve must ensure they get the best man. Spalletti has already found a balance, and his current players seem to be adjusting well to his demands. New players will need time and could disrupt the progress the team has made if the manager forces them into the starting XI.

Spalletti’s team needs stability now, and the players who already understand his demands are better to stick with than adding a new striker who must learn what the manager wants within a few weeks to perform in the second half of the season.