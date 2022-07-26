Juventus Show Interest in Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes

During the summer transfer window, there was much speculation that Juventus might make a bid for Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes which is set to impact Serie A predictions.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been considered a possible replacement for Matthijs De Ligt, who has joined Bayern Munich.

A tabloid in Italy reports that the top Serie A club intend to pay the Gunners an additional £25 million in addition to acquiring midfielder Adrien Rabiot permanently and playmaker Arthur Melo on loan.

The Dutchman had a lot of interest through the summer and not just from Bayern, but also from Manchester City and Chelsea.

This all means that the Turin club will require a replacement player, and according to Sky Sport Italia, the most likely contender is Gabriel.

The New Signings Fight Wages On

The North London club was rumored to be interested in loaning Arthur from Juve during the January transfer window earlier this year. However, no agreement was reached, and rumors of the Brazilian joining Mikel Arteta’s team have since subsided.

An Italian tabloid reported this summer that Gabriel would cost Juve €40 million (£33.8 million). However, this appears to be a low estimate, given that he still has three years remaining on his contract with Arsenal and would not earn them much money.

However, given that Arsenal paid £23 million for Gabriel less than two years ago, it seems doubtful that they would accept such an offer for the superb central defender, who has been one of Arteta’s most dependable players during his tenure as manager.

Since joining Arsenal from Lille for a fee exceeding £27 million, the 24-year-old has enjoyed two successful seasons.

Juventus wish list also included the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Gleison Bremer, and Benoit Badiashile from Napoli, Torino, and Monaco, respectively.

Juve did sign Bremer but it is very likely that they will still need at least one more central defender.

During the 2021/22 season, Gabriel, a Brazilian international, and Ben White, a fellow defender, worked well together. Next season, the return of William Saliba from a loan at Marseille will benefit Mikel Arteta’s defense.

Gabriel has not expressed a desire to leave Arsenal, but Juventus can provide him the opportunity to play in the Champions League, which he has not achieved with the Gunners.

Is Arsenal Reluctant to Let Him Go?

Numerous clubs are interested in the midfield and attack. Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, and Fabio Vieira have already agreed to contracts.

Gabriel, though, has become one of Massimiliano Allegri’s main defensive targets as he attempts to bolster his defensive options in the wake of Matthijs de Ligt’s departure. He is likely to improve Serie A predictions today with his gameplay.

Arsenal’s primary objective has been to acquire fresh players to assist the squad qualify for the Champions League.

Since de Ligt moved, Juventus’ search for a replacement central defender has intensified. However, if Juventus can get Gabriel Magalhaes, they may have a greater need on the left side of their defense. Alfredo Pedulla, an Italian football pundit, informed The Express that Juventus intends to acquire their long-term defensive target.

As a result, Juventus must pursue Gabriel Magalhaes. Over the past year, the Brazilian international has been a rock for Arsenal’s defence. Last year, Arsenal had a better season due to his defensive prowess and his collaboration with Ben White last year.

He is now one of the top defenders in the Premier League, and he broke the mark for the most goals scored by a centre-back last season. He and Ben White have more shutouts than Arsenal had in four seasons.

At Arsenal, there has been a desire to add competition for Gabriel Magalhaes and Kieran Tierney. In addition, Arsenal attempted to acquire Lisandro Martinez, but repeated offers were rejected. As the asking price rises, it appears Arsenal has given up.

According to the Express, Arsenal would demand €40 million (£33.8 million) for his departure. Even though this seems reasonable, the club paid €30 million (£25 million) to acquire him from Lille two years ago.

Gabriel is poised to play an even larger part for Mikel Arteta in the upcoming season. However, the Brazilian Emirates contract will not expire until 2025. This makes it difficult for Juventus to sign the young LOSC Lille player.