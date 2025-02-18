Juventus won their last game against Inter Milan, extending their winning streak to four games. If there was one fixture that many expected them to lose during that run, it was their match against the Nerazzurri. However, Motta’s men did an excellent job in the fixture, ensuring they maintained their fine form ahead of their upcoming matches in all competitions.

The men in black and white have not had the best of seasons, but they seem to have turned a corner. Despite their struggles earlier in the campaign, their recent performances suggest they are now finding their rhythm and becoming more competitive. Juventus may not have the same experience as some of their rivals, such as Inter Milan, but their youthful squad has been a key factor in their success. The younger players have added vitality to the team, which has allowed them to physically impose themselves on their opponents, even against high-calibre teams like Inter.

In their match against the Milan club, Juve had to be ready to compete in every moment of the game, and they did just that, with the help of some superb physical work. Juventus’ players demonstrated their determination to succeed, outworking their opponents when it mattered most. A report on Il Bianconero revealed that the Bianconeri covered a distance of 119.5 km in the match, while Inter only reached 116.4 km. This statistic underlines the commitment of the Juventus players to winning the physical battle on the pitch.

Furthermore, Juventus had the player who covered the most distance in the match, with Weston McKennie standing out by running 12.7 km. McKennie’s work rate was exemplary, reflecting the team’s overall attitude of doing whatever it takes to secure a win. Juventus may be a younger team, but more importantly, their players are willing to put in the hard work to ensure that they can win the physical battle against quality opponents like Inter Milan.